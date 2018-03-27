© ATnS

AT&S' expansion in Fehring will create 70 new jobs

With this expansion project – with involves investments of EUR 10 million – the company’s manfacturing plant inFehring will receive a significant technological upgrade.

Come March 2019, the company will start to manufacture PCB’s in Fehring, primarily for the automotive sector – so-called high-frequency printed circuit boards for applications in the area of autonomous driving, for example sensors for distance measurements.



“With this technology expansion and an additional 1,200m2 of space, around 70 new jobs will be created”, AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer emphasises, “and the site will be secured within the AT&S Group in the long term. This is a strong signal for the industrial development in the region of South East Styria and is fully in line with our strategy to develop sites further through technology expansion. We also receive valuable support from the province of Styria in this project.”