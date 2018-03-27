© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 27, 2018
Manz parts ways with CFO
The German equipment manufacturer says that the Supervisory Board has dismissed Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Voss von Dahlen with immediate effect.
The reason given by the company includes divergent opinions about the company's strategic direction in the future. Gunnar Voss von Dahlen has been CFO of Manz AG since June 2017, was responsible for Finance and Controlling, Human Resources, IT, Organization, Administration, Investor Relations and Legal Affairs.
Until the position has been filled, the duties and responsibilities of the CFO will be assumed by the Chief Executive Officer Eckhard Hörner-Marass and the Chief Operating Officer Martin Drasch.
