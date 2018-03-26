© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | March 26, 2018
US companies maintain largest share of fabless company IC sales
IC Insights says that fabless IC suppliers accounted for 27% of the world’s IC sales in 2017—an increase from 18% ten years earlier in 2007. As the name implies, fabless IC companies do not operate an IC fabrication facility of their own.
Looking at the graph below, we see that at 53%, U.S. companies accounted for the greatest share of fabless IC sales last year, although this share was down from 69% in 2010 (due in part to the acquisition of U.S.-based Broadcom by Singapore-based Avago). Broadcom Limited currently describes itself as a “co-headquartered” company with its headquarters in San Jose, California and Singapore, but it is in the process of establishing its headquarters entirely in the U.S. Once this takes place, the U.S. share of the fabless companies IC sales will again be about 69%.
Taiwan captured 16% share of total fabless company IC sales in 2017, about the same percentage that it held in 2010. MediaTek, Novatek, and Realtek each had more than USD 1.0 billion in IC sales last year and each was ranked among the top-20 largest fabless IC companies.
China is playing a bigger role in the fabless IC market. Since 2010, the largest fabless IC marketshare increase has come from the Chinese suppliers, which captured 5% share in 2010 but represented 11% of total fabless IC sales in 2017. 10 Chinese fabless companies were included in the top-50 fabless IC supplier list in 2017 compared to only one company in 2009. Unigroup was the largest Chinese fabless IC supplier (and ninth-largest global fabless supplier) in 2017 with sales of USD 2.1 billion. It is worth noting that when excluding the internal transfers of HiSilicon (over 90% of its sales go to its parent company Huawei), ZTE, and Datang, the Chinese share of the fabless market drops to about 6%.
European companies held only 2% of the fabless IC company marketshare in 2017 as compared to 4% in 2010. The loss of share was due to the acquisition of U.K.-based CSR, the second-largest European fabless IC supplier, by U.S.-based Qualcomm in 1Q15 and the purchase of Germany-based Lantiq, the third-largest European fabless IC supplier, by Intel in 2Q15. These acquisitions left U.K.-based Dialog (USD 1.4 billion in sales in 2017) and Norway-based Nordic (USD 236 million in sales in 2017) as the only two European-based fabless IC suppliers to make the list of top-50 fabless IC suppliers last year.
The fabless IC business model is not so prominent in Japan or in South Korea. Megachips, which saw its 2017 sales jump by 40% to USD 640 million, was the largest Japan-based fabless IC supplier. The lone South Korean company among the top-50 largest fabless suppliers was Silicon Works, which had a 15% increase in sales last year to USD 605 million.
For more information, visits © IC Insights.
Taiwan captured 16% share of total fabless company IC sales in 2017, about the same percentage that it held in 2010. MediaTek, Novatek, and Realtek each had more than USD 1.0 billion in IC sales last year and each was ranked among the top-20 largest fabless IC companies.
China is playing a bigger role in the fabless IC market. Since 2010, the largest fabless IC marketshare increase has come from the Chinese suppliers, which captured 5% share in 2010 but represented 11% of total fabless IC sales in 2017. 10 Chinese fabless companies were included in the top-50 fabless IC supplier list in 2017 compared to only one company in 2009. Unigroup was the largest Chinese fabless IC supplier (and ninth-largest global fabless supplier) in 2017 with sales of USD 2.1 billion. It is worth noting that when excluding the internal transfers of HiSilicon (over 90% of its sales go to its parent company Huawei), ZTE, and Datang, the Chinese share of the fabless market drops to about 6%.
European companies held only 2% of the fabless IC company marketshare in 2017 as compared to 4% in 2010. The loss of share was due to the acquisition of U.K.-based CSR, the second-largest European fabless IC supplier, by U.S.-based Qualcomm in 1Q15 and the purchase of Germany-based Lantiq, the third-largest European fabless IC supplier, by Intel in 2Q15. These acquisitions left U.K.-based Dialog (USD 1.4 billion in sales in 2017) and Norway-based Nordic (USD 236 million in sales in 2017) as the only two European-based fabless IC suppliers to make the list of top-50 fabless IC suppliers last year.
The fabless IC business model is not so prominent in Japan or in South Korea. Megachips, which saw its 2017 sales jump by 40% to USD 640 million, was the largest Japan-based fabless IC supplier. The lone South Korean company among the top-50 largest fabless suppliers was Silicon Works, which had a 15% increase in sales last year to USD 605 million.
For more information, visits © IC Insights.
Flex to sell Multek’s China operations to MFLEX The manufacturer has entered into an agreement with Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (MFLEX, do divest the Chinese operations of the Flex subsidiary, Multek.
US companies maintain largest share of fabless company IC sales IC Insights says that fabless IC suppliers accounted for 27% of the world’s IC sales in 2017—an...
Sila Nano & BMW partners to drive production of EV's Sila Nanotechnologies (Sila Nano), which develops and manufactures materials for...
Volvo to produce Lynk & Co cars in Ghent, Belgium plant Volvo Cars will produce cars for the new car brand Lynk & Co in Volvo Cars’ manufacturing plant...
LPKF back in the black – still not satisfied The LPKF Group closed the 2017 financial year with revenue growth of 12% and earnings...
Stadium boosts quality team at Hartlepool plant Stadium Group has appointed Gabriel Iancu as quality and test manager and Paul Adgar as...
Universal Robots drives cost savings at PSA Group PSA Group – the European car manufacturer – is increasing its factory performance and...
Kuka wins major contract from US automotive manufacturer Kuka Systems has won a substantial systems engineering contract from a major U.S...
2018 IC market forecast raised from 8 to 15% The biggest adjustments to the original MR18 IC market forecasts were to the memory market; specifically the DRAM and NAND flash segments.
Criminal complaint filed by Ruag due to employee misconduct Ruag says that it learned – through its internal whistle-blower system – of...
Blackmore Sensors bags $18 million in founding Blackmore Sensors and Analytics, a developer of frequency-modulated continuous...
PCB industry booming in January 2018 The positive sales development for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region continued in...
Printed Circuits accredited to ISO 9001:2015 Minnesota-based PCB manufacturer, Printed Circuits, has received accreditation to the...
ISS gets new life support system Airbus has delivered the ACLS (Advanced Closed Loop System), an advanced life support system to purify air and produce oxygen for the International Space Station (ISS).
Schweizer Electronic: Turnover and EBITDA within forecast Schweizer Group was able to boost its annual result 2017 to EUR 3.5 million (2016: EUR 0.6...
New PCB plant manager at BATM Systems SCL PCB Solutions Group has appointed Nicolae Mihoc as its new Plant Manager at the BATM...
Micro LED & Mini LED technology making waves Wafers for applications using Micro LED & Mini LED technology are forecast to account for 11.4...
Aegis Software partners with Seica Italy Aegis Software has signed a partnership agreement with SEICA Italy, a global supplier of...
GoPro and Jabil strike deal Camera maker GoPro and EMS-provider Jabil signed a global, multi-year technology...
Norway relies on Thales for new digital railways The Norwegian national rail administration Bane NOR is planning the procurement of a...
Rehm continues to grow in Asia with new distributor Trident becomes an official distributor for Rehm Thermal Systems Singapore and...
Safran’s sighting system chosen for France’s future frigates France’s Naval Group has chosen the sighting system Paseo XLR (extra long range)...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments