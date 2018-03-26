© Pixabay Electronics Production | March 26, 2018
Sila Nano & BMW partners to drive production of EV's
Sila Nanotechnologies (Sila Nano), which develops and manufactures materials for batteries, has entered into a partnership with the BMW Group.
The BMW group is currently growing its lineup of electrified models and is investing heavily in electrified transport. And in order for lithium-ion rechargeable batteries to hit future automotive targets, further advances and developments are necessary. The conventional chemistry (graphite anodes, lithium metal oxide cathodes) which has been thoroughly optimised, is reaching a technological limit, Sila Nano writes in a press release.
To achieve dramatic performance improvements while still ensuring high levels of safety requires moving to a new generation of materials chemistry, one that increases storage efficiency while still working cost-effectively with conventional cell manufacturing processes.
Sila Nano's team is focused on developing and commercialising the next generation of battery materials. Their first products are a family of silicon-dominant anode materials that replace conventional graphite electrodes. These materials work today and enable high cycle life, ultra-low swelling, and high energy density in next generation battery cells, the company states.
To accelerate development, the BMW Group has been working throughout its long-term partnership with Sila Nano to develop Sila Nano's silicon anode material for the automotive market. In this effort, the companies are working together to apply Sila Nano's technology to achieve the performance and industrialisation required for high-performance electric cars.
"At Sila we deliver the next generation of battery materials, which enable improved energy storage, require no change to battery manufacturing, and scale economically with mass production," Gene Berdichevsky, CEO of Sila Nano said. "These innovations will introduce a new performance standard for electric vehicles in the early 2020s."
