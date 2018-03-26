© LPKF Electronics Production | March 26, 2018
LPKF back in the black – still not satisfied
The LPKF Group closed the 2017 financial year with revenue growth of 12% and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 4.0 million.
However, the management board is not yet satisfied with the EBIT margin of 3.9% that was achieved, but believes that group is heading toward a profitable growth path, the group states in a press release.
The groups total revenues for 2017 amounted to EUR 102.1 million, with all four segments of the company contributing to the growth. Business with systems for structuring thin-film solar cells posted a strong growth of 48%. At EUR 113.2 million, incoming orders in 2017 were up 7% on the previous year’s level. Orders on hand at the end of the year amounted to EUR 38.8 million, which is 39% higher than the previous year’s figure of EUR 27.8 million. This results in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1.
“With a great deal of discipline, we succeeded in further optimizing the cost base and thereby establishing a sound basis for future profitable growth,” says Spokesman of the Management Board Kai Bentz. “In 2018, there will be an increased focus on improving profitability in the individual product areas, particularly in the Welding and Electronics segment.”
When it comes to R&D, LPKF is focusing on future technologies for applications driving forward megatrends such as miniaturisation and digitalisation. Despite extensive cost-cutting measures, the company has made targeted investments in completely new technologies and processes.
If the global economy remains stable, the management board anticipates consolidated revenue of between EUR 103 million in 2018. An EBIT margin of up to 6% is expected.
