© GoPro Electronics Production | March 22, 2018
GoPro and Jabil strike deal
Camera maker GoPro and EMS-provider Jabil signed a global, multi-year technology and equipment license.
With this agreement, Jabil will leverage GoPro's reference design and IP to produce camera lens and sensor modules for incorporation into GoPro-approved third-party products and solutions.
"This collaborative approach with Jabil will enable innovative, GoPro enabled products and services from some of the most exciting hardware and software companies out there," said Sandor Barna, GoPro's chief technology officer. "Imagine a world where video conferencing, robotics, and even self-driving cars are powered by GoPro's camera lenses and image sensors. Together, GoPro and Jabil can make this a reality."
This agreement covers a range of products and services each company offers, including certain digital imaging and consumer products.
"This agreement is a natural extension of our long-standing relationship with GoPro and our commitment to developing innovative technologies," said Irv Stein, Jabil's vice president of Jabil Optics. "Early market feedback indicates strong demand in the enterprise action camera segment for applications in smart homes, military, fire, police, rescue, and security."
