© Airbus / M.Pikelj Electronics Production | March 23, 2018
ISS gets new life support system
Airbus has delivered the ACLS (Advanced Closed Loop System), an advanced life support system to purify air and produce oxygen for the International Space Station (ISS).
The system also produces water, more or less as a by‑product of the technology. ACLS was developed by Airbus for the European Space Agency (ESA) and is set to be used as a technology demonstrator on the ISS from summer 2018.
The ACLS extracts a portion of the carbon dioxide in the cabin atmosphere and, using hydrogen obtained from splitting water molecules, converts it to methane and water in what is known as the Sabatier process. Oxygen is then produced from this water using electrolysis. This increases overall system efficiency and reduces the need for supplies from Earth.
The ACLS will now be installed in the HTV-7 space transporter at the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan and is due to be transported to the ISS in August 2018.
The ACLS extracts a portion of the carbon dioxide in the cabin atmosphere and, using hydrogen obtained from splitting water molecules, converts it to methane and water in what is known as the Sabatier process. Oxygen is then produced from this water using electrolysis. This increases overall system efficiency and reduces the need for supplies from Earth.
The ACLS will now be installed in the HTV-7 space transporter at the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan and is due to be transported to the ISS in August 2018.
PCB industry booming in January 2018 The positive sales development for PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region continued in...
Printed Circuits accredited to ISO 9001:2015 Minnesota-based PCB manufacturer, Printed Circuits, has received accreditation to the...
ISS gets new life support system Airbus has delivered the ACLS (Advanced Closed Loop System), an advanced life support system to purify air and produce oxygen for the International Space Station (ISS).
Schweizer Electronic: Turnover and EBITDA within forecast Schweizer Group was able to boost its annual result 2017 to EUR 3.5 million (2016: EUR 0.6...
New PCB plant manager at BATM Systems SCL PCB Solutions Group has appointed Nicolae Mihoc as its new Plant Manager at the BATM...
Micro LED & Mini LED technology making waves Wafers for applications using Micro LED & Mini LED technology are forecast to account for 11.4...
Aegis Software partners with Seica Italy Aegis Software has signed a partnership agreement with SEICA Italy, a global supplier of...
GoPro and Jabil strike deal Camera maker GoPro and EMS-provider Jabil signed a global, multi-year technology...
Norway relies on Thales for new digital railways The Norwegian national rail administration Bane NOR is planning the procurement of a...
Rehm continues to grow in Asia with new distributor Trident becomes an official distributor for Rehm Thermal Systems Singapore and...
Safran’s sighting system chosen for France’s future frigates France’s Naval Group has chosen the sighting system Paseo XLR (extra long range)...
Are major DRAM suppliers stunting DRAM demand? Skyrocketing DRAM prices potentially open the door for startup Chinese competitors, predicts market researcher IC Insights.
Old Bridge Chemicals expands zinc sulfate manufacturing The American manufacturer of copper and zinc compounds has made a multi-million dollar...
Nordic EMS scene not a static entity In anticipation for Reed Electronics Research presentation at Evertiq Expo...
Fabrinet upgrades SMT facility with class 8 clean room Fabrinet UK has upgraded its On-Demand facility, which now houses a Class 8 clean room.
ICEYE signs with KSAT for Maritime and Ice Monitoring data Finnish SAR satellite manufacturer to support Norwegian provider of ground station and earth observation services with access to the world’s first SAR microsatellite in orbit.
Record revenue and earnings for Viscom in 2017 Viscom Ag met its forecasts for 2017 and successfully continued on its growth path with revenue...
Mercedes-Benz to set up battery production in Thailand The German automotive group is investing in its manufacturing footprint in South-East Asia in order to address the growing demand for electric mobility in the region.
Chemence buys electronics adhesives business from Supreme... Chemence, a manufacturer of specialised adhesives, sealants and resins, has acquired the...
PCB industry on a stable upswing The PCB industry in the D/A/CH region can look back on a very successful year 2017. Despite a...
Essex Europe expands with Serbian factory Essex Europe has laid the foundation stone for its factory in Zrenjanin, Serbia. A total of...
Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the Middle East To further improve traffic safety in the Middle East, Jenoptik and its local partner Telco will deliver...
Apple is secretly developing its own displays The Cupertino company is reportedly designing and producing its own screens – for...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments