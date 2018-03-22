© safran electronics defense

Safran’s sighting system chosen for France’s future frigates

France’s Naval Group has chosen the sighting system Paseo XLR (extra long range) from Safran Electronics & Defense for the country’s new medium frigates (FTI).

The system gives the French navy a long-range identification capability, something that comes especially in handy when front-line ships need to operate near coastlines and may engage suspicious-acting small vessels. The PASEO XLR system allows ships to determine these vessels' intentions at a range enabling the frigate to activate its self-defense system.



Pierre-Olivier Nougues, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Naval Key Accounts, at Safran Electronics & Defense, says, "We are very proud to have won this contract from Naval Group on behalf of the French navy. These new frigates will be fitted with our highest-performance electro-optical sighting systems."



The sighting system features a stabilized turret, cameras with very high magnification, an HDTV channel, a telescope, a long-range Satis XLR infrared imager and an eyesafe laser rangefinder.



Five of the 4,000 ton ships will be delivered starting in 2023.