ICEYE signs with KSAT for Maritime and Ice Monitoring data

Finnish SAR satellite manufacturer to support Norwegian provider of ground station and earth observation services with access to the world’s first SAR microsatellite in orbit.

ICEYE, specialist for synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) technology for microsatellites, signed with Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT). The Norwegian company will purchase SAR satellite tasking and data from ICEYE. The maritime and ice monitoring data will be collected with ICEYE-X1, ICEYE’s first satellite in orbit, which was successfully launched in January.



“ICEYE was initially started with a focus on actively monitoring changes in sea ice and maritime environments as a whole,” said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and co-founder of ICEYE. “We’ve evolved to support many different industries with our earth observation data services. Working alongside KSAT, another fellow Nordic company, we are excited to provide the company with greater visibility into their areas of interest and together push the envelope forward for ice and maritime monitoring.”



“As a world leading provider of near real-time information services KSAT is generally interested in any new SAR mission to support the evolving user requirements. We see the ICEYE mission as an interesting contribution to complement our existing portfolio of multi-mission SAR based services”, says Jan Petter Pedersen, Senior Vice President at KSAT.



ICEYE is planning to launch at least two additional missions throughout the remainder of 2018. The missions, ICEYE-X2 and ICEYE-X3, are aimed at further developing the company’s SAR sensor and data acquisition capabilities.