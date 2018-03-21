© Daimler TAAP Electronics Production | March 21, 2018
Mercedes-Benz to set up battery production in Thailand
The German automotive group is investing in its manufacturing footprint in South-East Asia in order to address the growing demand for electric mobility in the region.
Together with its local partner Thonburi Automotive Assembly Plant (TAAP), Mercedes-Benz will invest a total of over EUR 100 million in the production operations in Bangkok until 2020. The investment will go into an extension of the existing car plant and into a new battery assembly built on the site, the company announces in a press release.
“The electric initiative in the flexible and efficient global production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars is progressing well and with ultimate speed. As part of our strategy, we are now preparing for the future of electromobility in Thailand together with our partner TAAP. With our highly standardized and scalable battery production concept we are able to start operations in any region at short notice and at the right size. The battery production in Thailand will enhance our global battery production network to six factories on the three continents,” states Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.
By 2022, Daimler aims to electrify the entire portfolio of Mercedes-Benz, offering customers at least one electrified alternative in all segments from compact cars to large SUVs. The company is planning to offer more than 50 electrified vehicle variants.
The battery production in Bangkok will be part of the group’s global battery production network for local demand and export. In total, Daimler will invest more than EUR 1 billion in the battery production network, which will also include production facilities in Germany, the U.S. and China.
The new battery factory is being built on a land plot of 48’000 square metre, near the existing car assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz in Thailand. Production is expected to start at the beginning of 2019, the release continues.
