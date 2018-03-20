© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

PCB industry on a stable upswing

The PCB industry in the D/A/CH region can look back on a very successful year 2017. Despite a volatile business climate, all figures rose sharply compared to 2016, reports the German trade association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.

Overall, the year closed with sales growth of 9.3 percent.



December reported exceptionally high figures. Turnover has grown by 13 percent compared to December 2016. Order intake increased 45 percent compared to the unusually low level of the previous year. Compared with December 2015, order intake was up 6.6 percent.



Due to the lower number of working days in December (due to the Christmas holiday period), sales and order intake were lower compared with November 2017.



And with the good order situation, the book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.20. The number of employees increased 7.5 percent year-on-year.