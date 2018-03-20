© Helukabel

German cable manufacturer opens new UK office

German cable manufacturer, Helukabel, has launched a new UK office in Ellesmere Port within the Cheshire Science Corridor, a 21'000 square feet purpose built facility.

Adam Parry, Managing Director of Helukabel UK, said: “Ellesmere Port is a great location for us to base our UK operation. The opening of Cable House marks a new beginning for Helukabel UK. We have exciting growth plans for the future, working with our customers to ensure that we continue to deliver the products that they need, and we’re delighted to be part of the innovation and expertise within the Cheshire Science Corridor.”



Helukabel UK specialises in electrical cables for industries including wind turbine, automation, control, robotics and solar. The new building, named Cable House, officially opened in February.