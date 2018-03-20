© Tritium General | March 20, 2018
Tritium opens EU headquarters in Netherlands
As part of a strategic development plan to take service, support, sales, training and manufacturing of its electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging solutions closer to customers around the world, Brisbane-based Tritium has announced the official opening of a European Headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
The facility will be the centre for its sales programme across the territory and also house a training and accreditation unit for technical servicing and customer support. In addition, it has the capability to customise its product range to meet local market needs and specific customer requirements.
Tritium is a specialist in developing infrastructure solutions for the EV sector and is already a major supplier of fast chargers to the region, having taken around 20% of the west Europe market since the launch of its Veefil 50kW DC range in 2013. It has supplied over 50% of the DC fast charging units operational in Norway and is looking to develop its sales further in regions such as Germany, UK, France, BeNeLux and Scandinavia, where its distinctive Veefil range is already installed on charging highways and in city centres. Around 95% of Tritium’s fast chargers are exported globally and are operational in over 20 countries, a press release reads.
“The opening of this facility represents a major investment and commitment to the European market,” explains David Finn, Tritium’s Co-founder and CEO, “and it’s in direct response to increased demand for our products and services from this region. In just a few years Tritium has made a significant impact in the fast-charging sector and we needed to have a local presence operational in Europe ahead of a very active year, when we’ll be launching a number of new initiatives.
“Europe offers enormous potential for Tritium and the market is extremely exciting for us. Thus far, we have been very successful in deploying charging infrastructure in the Utilities & Network sector and partnering with leading CPOs and back-end providers. The recent surge in new EV model launches in Europe has sparked increased interest in our Veefil range of 50kW Fast Chargers and Ultra-Fast Chargers (150-475kW), for both urban and corridor charging. Tritium is working closely with leading companies in the European Automotive and Petrol/Retail industry, in order to provide the best suited and most efficient fast charging solution in the market.”
Amsterdam is the second overseas facility opened by Tritium in just over a year – its first international facility in Torrance, California, US opened in 2017.
