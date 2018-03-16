© Protolabs General | March 16, 2018
Protolabs expands manufacturing capacity with new building
Protolabs has purchased a new manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the latest step the digital manufacturing company has taken to expand its prototyping and low-volume production capacity.
The company has also recently invested in additional manufacturing equipment for both its American and European facilities to support business growth.
The new 152'000 square feet Brooklyn Park facility will be expanded by another 50'000 square feet and used primarily for CNC machining. About 225 jobs at Protolabs’ Plymouth, Minnesota plant will relocate to the Brooklyn Park building, enabling the company to expand the injection molding capacity in the Plymouth facility. The new plant is scheduled to become fully operational by the end of 2018.
Beyond the new machining facility, Protolabs continues to expand its manufacturing capacity with the addition of new equipment. Over the past 12 months, the company purchased more than 75 CNC mills and 25 injection molding presses in the United States. Additionally, Protolabs’ European operations purchased 25 CNC machines and six injection molding presses that are now in use at the company’s facility in Telford, UK.
“We are excited about the growth we’ve experienced in machining,” said Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ Vice President and General Manager, Americas. “Opening an additional facility in Brooklyn Park, along with investing in more machining and injection molding equipment around the world, demonstrates our ability to evolve and increase the services we provide to our customers as we capture share in this dynamic market. We helped over 35,000 product developers last year and this added capacity will provide the scale to continue serving companies from innovative startups to Fortune 100 companies and everyone in between.”
The new 152'000 square feet Brooklyn Park facility will be expanded by another 50'000 square feet and used primarily for CNC machining. About 225 jobs at Protolabs’ Plymouth, Minnesota plant will relocate to the Brooklyn Park building, enabling the company to expand the injection molding capacity in the Plymouth facility. The new plant is scheduled to become fully operational by the end of 2018.
Beyond the new machining facility, Protolabs continues to expand its manufacturing capacity with the addition of new equipment. Over the past 12 months, the company purchased more than 75 CNC mills and 25 injection molding presses in the United States. Additionally, Protolabs’ European operations purchased 25 CNC machines and six injection molding presses that are now in use at the company’s facility in Telford, UK.
“We are excited about the growth we’ve experienced in machining,” said Rob Bodor, Protolabs’ Vice President and General Manager, Americas. “Opening an additional facility in Brooklyn Park, along with investing in more machining and injection molding equipment around the world, demonstrates our ability to evolve and increase the services we provide to our customers as we capture share in this dynamic market. We helped over 35,000 product developers last year and this added capacity will provide the scale to continue serving companies from innovative startups to Fortune 100 companies and everyone in between.”
Protolabs expands manufacturing capacity with new building Protolabs has purchased a new manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, the latest step...
Hindley Circuits on the move – expands with first acquisition Magnum Electronics becomes the first ever acquisition by Hindley Circuits since its...
LPKF appoints new CEO The Supervisory Board of laser machine manufacturer LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today...
GM takes next step toward self-driving – investing $100M After more than a year of building test vehicles for development of its self-driving technology, General Motors says will build production versions of its Cruise AV at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan.
Jabil CEO: ‘I’m pleased with the results of our second quarter’ EMS provider Jabil recorded net revenues of USD 5.3 billion during the second quarter 2018...
Schaeffler opens Silicon Valley office Global automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler, is opening a new Silicon Valley location. Philip...
Aldo Kamper to take over as Leoni's CEO Leoni AG has appointed Aldo Kamper as President & CEO. Mr. Kamper who is currently the...
Gorenje receives offers from Asia On 7th March 2018 Gorenje, received four non-binding offers from potential Asian strategic...
Grand Opening of MiR's China office MiR sees a huge potential on the Chinese market, which is the reason why the company is...
Chinese investment firm invests $500M in Nevs Today – March 14, 2018 – an important agreement was signed by Nevs and Chinese Investment firm GSR Capital, whereby GSR will invest USD 500 million (about SEK 4 billion) in Nevs.
Terma expands with new headquarters In the summer of 2019, Terma will expand its headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark with a new...
Axon opens R&D site in Finland Axon, a provider of connected law enforcement technologies, is expanding with the addition of...
Panasonic kicks off mass production of lithium-ion batteries in Dalian The Japanese company has begun mass production of prismatic-type automotive...
Rosenberger with further investments in Hungary The German connector manufacturer is launching further investments in Nyírbátor...
JCB creates 600 jobs to meet demand Unprecedented global demand for JCB construction equipment will see the company create...
Denso invests millions - adds 320 jobbs in Tennessee Automotive technology, systems and components supplier, Denso, is expanding its...
Kulicke & Soffa expands its presence in China Kulicke & Soffa Industries has officially opened its China Demo Center in its Suzhou...
Fab spending poised for fourth year of growth SEMI World Fab Forecast report reveals fab equipment spending will increase at 5% in 2019 for a...
Volkswagen's ramping up EV production on a massive scale 16 locations around the globe are to produce battery powered vehicles by the end of 2022...
Canadian EMS provider expands into the US Canadian EMS provider, Microart Services Inc, is expanding. The company has secured a factory...
SK Innovation to set up battery factory in Hungary The South Korean group is setting up its first European battery manufacturing...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments