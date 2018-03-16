© olivier26 dreamstime.com

LPKF appoints new CEO

The Supervisory Board of laser machine manufacturer LPKF Laser & Electronics AG today appointed Dr. Goetz M. Bendele as new Chief Executive Officer. His term of office commences on 1 May 2018, the contract runs for three years.

Dr. Bendele has extensive sales and management experience as well as knowledge of technology, product innovation, and product development. Most recently, he was a Partner at Infosys Limited in Seattle where he was responsible for their consulting business for technology companies on the U.S. West Coast. Before that, he served as Managing Director of chip manufacturer TSMC's solar business in Europe. I



"The Supervisory Board is convinced that Bendele, thanks to his many years of experience in the semiconductor, electronics and solar industries, is the perfect fit for successfully implementing LPKF's growth strategy. LPKF will also benefit from the new CEO's experience in building new businesses in international markets," the company writes in an Ad Hoc announcement.