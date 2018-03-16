© General Motors Electronics Production | March 16, 2018
GM takes next step toward self-driving – investing $100M
After more than a year of building test vehicles for development of its self-driving technology, General Motors says will build production versions of its Cruise AV at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan.
The Cruise AV, which the company plans to commercialise in 2019, is the first production-ready vehicle built from the ground up to operate on its own; with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls. Roof modules for GM’s self-driving vehicles will be assembled at its Brownstown plant.
“We’re continuing to make great progress on our plans to commercialize in 2019,” said GM President Dan Ammann. “Our Orion and Brownstown teams have proven experience in building high-quality self-driving test vehicles and battery packs, so they are well-prepared to produce the Cruise AV.”
GM will invest more than USD 100 million to upgrade both facilities. Roof module production has already begun and production of the fourth generation Cruise AV is expected to begin in 2019.
Since January 2017, workers at the Orion plant have assembled three generations of Cruise self-driving test vehicles and more than 200 of the test vehicles have been assembled at the plant.
Workers at GM’s Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant will expand their capabilities by adding roof module production for all of Cruise’s self-driving vehicles. The roof modules integrate special equipment for AV operation such as LIDAR, cameras, sensors and other hardware, and will be assembled on a dedicated line at the facility. The Orion plant will continue to build the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Sonic as well as the Cruise AV.
