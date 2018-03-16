© baloncici dreamstime.com

Schaeffler opens Silicon Valley office

Global automotive and industrial supplier, Schaeffler, is opening a new Silicon Valley location. Philip George, director, region innovation for Schaeffer, will lead the new office.

In his new role, George will lead the local team in fostering new relationships with local disruptors, start-up companies and potential technology partners that will further facilitate Schaeffler's advanced automotive and industrial product developments. The team will also work to define and develop new tools and methods that will further enable the company to quickly advance new technology solutions.



"Only those with a precise understanding of their customers' requirements can offer tailored solutions," said George. "With its close proximity to tech-driven companies and start-ups, our new Silicon Valley facility enables us to not only stay current with transformational technology trends created in this region, but to become an active partner to the companies driving these trends."



As Schaeffer establishes its presence in the region, the company strives to further evolve its digital agenda, which is working to actively tackle and help shape issues of the future, such as Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, big data, cloud analytics and new business models.



"We're prepared to engage in the forward-thinking efforts needed to provide our customers and partners with innovative and comprehensive system solutions for tomorrow's automotive and industrial needs," said George.



"As technologies and innovative breakthroughs continue to develop at a rapid pace and change the world's mobility culture, our move to Silicon Valley will further strengthen our strategy 'Mobility for tomorrow,'" said Prof. Peter Gutzmer, deputy CEO and chief technology officer at Schaeffler. "The development of new opportunities and technologies in this region will further enable us to come up with innovative solutions in order to be a preferred technology partner to our customers, today and in the future."