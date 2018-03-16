© leoni Electronics Production | March 16, 2018
Aldo Kamper to take over as Leoni's CEO
Leoni AG has appointed Aldo Kamper as President & CEO. Mr. Kamper who is currently the CEO of Osram Opto Semiconductors, will take office at the latest on 1 October 2018. However, there are currently negotiations ongoing about him taking office earlier.
“With Aldo Kamper, we have gained a leadership personality as CEO who acts with commercial and technological orientation in equal measure. Both our development towards becoming a solutions provider and such automotive megatrends as electromobility and autonomous driving call for the ability to innovate, adapted processes and further optimisation of the organisation. I am certain that Mr Kamper will, together with the existing team on the Board of Directors, successfully shape both the technological transformation and Leoni’s impending global growth,” says Dr Klaus Probst, Chairman of Leoni AG’s Supervisory Board.
Aldo Kamper has been in charge of Osram Opto Semiconductors, with sales of about EUR 1.7 billion and more than 12'500 employees, since 2010. The unit generates about half of its sales in the automotive sector. In seven years under Kamper’s management, the business has significantly gained share of the global market and has developed into the most profitable company in the LED industry. Kamper was previously in charge of the Specialty Lighting business at Osram Sylvania in the United States.
