Gorenje receives offers from Asia

On 7th March 2018 Gorenje, received four non-binding offers from potential Asian strategic partners. All of them are active in household appliances industry.

Gorenje has reviewed the non-binding offers and following analysis of strategic business elements the company has decided to invite three potential partners into the due diligence phase of the process.



In addition to the four previously disclosed non-binding offers, Gorenje says it received a fifth non-binding offer on March 13, 2018. The offer was from a potential strategic partner in Europe, active in the household appliance industry. Following a thorough analysis and review of all five non-binding partnership offers received, Gorenje has invited three potential partners, all based in Asia and active in the household appliances industry, into the due diligence phase of the process.



All three have submitted offers to acquire a majority stake in the company (at least 50% +1 shares of the whole share capital), the company writes in an update.



Gorenje says it will not comment on speculations regarding the names of the interested partners.