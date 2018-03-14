Continental opens Serbian R&D centre

The German technology company has officially opened its research and development centre on Novi Sad, Serbia. The centre will develop electronic control for vehicle interiors and vehicle safety applications.

The Development Agency of Serbia says that the company has already hired 100 engineers for high-tech projects and product development in Novi Sad.



The company reportedly plans to employ 500 workers in Novi Sad in the coming years. These positions will primarily be software and system engineering jobs.