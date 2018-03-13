© jirsak dreamstime.com

Kulicke & Soffa expands its presence in China

Kulicke & Soffa Industries has officially opened its China Demo Center in its Suzhou manufacturing facility.

K&S Suzhou was established in 2002, spanning over 17'000 square metres, encompasses the company’s equipment software and process engineering, R&D as well as production lines for consumables products such as capillaries, blades and wedge bonding tools.



The 1'200 square meters Demo Center houses an assembly line of K&S solutions, including RAPID Pro GEN-S (Smart) Series ball bonder, OptoLux ball bonder for LED and APAMA DA (Die Attach) equipment. Besides the SMT solution, a full assembly line of K&S CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) solution is anticipated to be completeted in the next few weeks. The new China Demo Center also includes equipment repair and refurbishment facilities.



“The opening of Kulicke and Soffa’s China Demo Center marks another significant milestone for the Company. It further strengthen our strong collaboration with customers and industry partners to develop and drive next-generation packaging solutions in response to the industry's emerging opportunities,” said Fusen Chen, Kulicke and Soffa’s President and Chief Executive Officer.