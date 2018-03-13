© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Denso invests millions - adds 320 jobbs in Tennessee

Automotive technology, systems and components supplier, Denso, is expanding its operations in North America through a USD 190 million investment in its Athens, Tennessee facility.

The investment will add four new production lines and 320 jobs, increasing the company's ability to produce and deliver key parts for its customers, a press release reads.



This is the latest in a line of strategic investments in North America and part of Denso's commitment to make Tennessee a primary manufacturing center. The US economy is expected to keep growing due to policies, including recent tax reform, and Denso plans to continue advancing automotive innovation and manufacturing in the US. In September, the company announced a USD 1 billion investment in its Maryville, Tennessee facility, creating 1'000 jobs focused on electrification and safety systems.



"Increasing our capacity to manufacture products closer to customers in North America will continue to power Denso's growth in the region," said Hugh Cantrell, director of Administrative Services for Denso Manufacturing Athens Tennessee. "This investment strengthens one of our key production centers. Athens has played a major role producing and supplying our customers with key components in fuel delivery, ignition, and exhaust gas systems."



“Denso's investment of USD 190 million, which will add 320 jobs in Athens, Tennessee, is a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy and the American worker,” said Bill Hagerty, US ambassador to Japan. “Another strong example of the deep strategic and economic ties between Japan and the U.S. America is open for business!”