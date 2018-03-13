© Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen's ramping up EV production on a massive scale

16 locations around the globe are to produce battery powered vehicles by the end of 2022. The group currently produces EV’s at three locations, and in two years' time a further nine plants are scheduled to be equipped for this purpose.

In order to ensure that the company has access to an adequate battery capacity for this expansion, the company has already entered into partnerships with battery manufacturers for Europe and China. The contracts already awarded have a total volume of around EUR 20 billion. A supplier decision for North America will be taken shortly, the company announces in a press release.



"Over the last few months, we have pulled out all the stops to implement ‘Roadmap E' with the necessary speed and determination," CEO Müller explained in Berlin. When "Roadmap E" was launched last fall, Volkswagen announced plans to build up to three million electric vehicles annually by 2025 and market 80 new electric group models. This year, another nine new vehicles, three of which will be purely electric-powered, will be added to the group's electric portfolio of eight e-cars and plug-in hybrids.