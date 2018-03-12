© HIPA Electronics Production | March 12, 2018
SK Innovation to set up battery factory in Hungary
The South Korean group is setting up its first European battery manufacturing operation, to supply European automotive partners with the third generation lithium-ion products from Hungary.
On March 8 the SK broke ground on the to be factory in the Hungarian city of Komárom, which sits about 110 kilometres northwest of Budapest. SK Innovation has secured a site of 430’000 square metres and the has stated construction of the facility which will create 410 new jobs in the region, reports HIPA.
With the new plant the group is forming SK Battery Hungary, which is expected to start mass-producing and supplying the batteries from early 2020. The new set up will have a capacity of 7.5 GWh per year, which would enable the company to supply batteries up to 250’000 electric or hybrid vehicles.
SK Innovation plans to invest a total of KRW 840.2 billion (ERU 641.46 million) until 2022 in this venture, the company states in a press release.
With the new plant the group is forming SK Battery Hungary, which is expected to start mass-producing and supplying the batteries from early 2020. The new set up will have a capacity of 7.5 GWh per year, which would enable the company to supply batteries up to 250’000 electric or hybrid vehicles.
SK Innovation plans to invest a total of KRW 840.2 billion (ERU 641.46 million) until 2022 in this venture, the company states in a press release.
SK Innovation to set up battery factory in Hungary The South Korean group is setting up its first European battery manufacturing...
Daimler acquires stake in BJEV Expanding its strategic footprint in the field of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in China, Daimler...
GNK wants to combine its Driveline business with Dana GKN plc announces that the company has reached an agreement with Dana...
Benchmark opens its third facility in Penang US-Based EMS provider, Benchmark Electronics, continues its expansion in...
Silex's investing heavily in China – aiming for the top MEMS manufacturer, Silex Microsystems, is in the process of building a new volume production plant in Beijing, China. This will be the first dedicated Pure Play MEMS Foundry operation in China, and Tomas Bauer, Senior Vice President...
Atlas Copco opens expanded innovation center in Germany Atlas Copco has inaugurated an expanded innovation center in Bretten, Germany. The center...
Trouble in paradise – Apple finds more supplier problems The Cupertino company says that it has found a higher number of serious violations of...
GM Nameplate opens new optical bonding facility in Taiwan GM Nameplate (GMN) and Mildex Optical Inc. announces the opening of their new...
Spirit Circuits’ Waterlooville facility to relocate SCL PCB Solutions Group says that it will centralise the groups United Kingdom PCB manufacturing facilities – namely Spirit Circuits and Lyncolec.
Max Automation expands in China The high-tech engineering specialist says it has closed its acquisition of a majority stake in...
Continental and CITC with JV for Battery Systems production Technology company Continental, and Chinese automotive supplier and battery...
Airbus adjusts production rates - affecting 3'700 positions Following changes to the A380 and A400M delivery plans, Airbus is adjusting the production rates for the programmes – something that will affect the workforce.
North American PCB sales and orders continue to climb Both sales and orders were up year-over-year in January. Due to continued strong order growth...
Essemtec partners with Finnish Tactotek Tactotek, a company headquartered Oulu Finland, has designed the revolutionary...
Autoliv to develop and produce level 3 ADAS system for Geely Autoliv has, together with its software joint venture Zenuity, been selected to develop and...
Lockheed begins assembly of JCSAT-17 The assembly, test and launch operations (ATLO) team at Lockheed Martin has started...
Leoni with fourth plant in Serbia German cable specialist Leoni plans to open another production plant in Serbia...
92 IC wafer fabs closed or repurposed from 2009-2017 Since the global economic recession of 2008-2009, the IC industry has been on a mission...
Andreas Berger is new the CEO of Ruag Defence The Board of Directors of Ruag has chosen Andreas Berger as the new CEO of Ruag Defence...
Elmatica appointed preferred supplier by Terma Three years after Terma opened up the doors to Elmatica, the printed circuit broker has made...
Hanza signs large agreement with Apstec Systems Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding AB, says it has signed an agreement with Apstec...
More competition for European battery manufacturers Several players are in the midst of building – or planning – large scale manufacturing plants in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments