March 12, 2018
Daimler acquires stake in BJEV
Expanding its strategic footprint in the field of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in China, Daimler acquires a 3.93% stake in Beijing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (BJEV), a BAIC Group subsidiary.
Daimler and BAIC Group are deepening their strategic cooperation in the New Energy Vehicle sector. Daimler has become a shareholder in Beijing Electric Vehicle, a subsidiary of BAIC Group, through acquisition of a 3.93% stake.
In June last year, Daimler and BAIC signed a framework agreement on further strengthening collaboration through investment for New Energy Vehicles in China, which included Daimler’s intention to become shareholder in BJEV. This closer cooperation with both BAIC and BJEV will allow Daimler to further deepen its understanding of Chinese consumers’ needs, especially in the field of NEV, a press release reads.
“Electric mobility is one of the pillars of Daimler’s future mobility strategy. We are fully dedicated to bringing this strategy forward globally and especially in China, the world’s largest NEV market already today”, said Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management, Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China. “The investment in BJEV marks yet another milestone in the strong cooperation between Daimler and BAIC for New Energy Vehicles in China, and it underlines our commitment to the further development of electric mobility in this country.”
Xu Heyi, Chairman of BAIC Group, said “BAIC Group and Daimler have long maintained a deep, strategic partnership. New Energy Vehicles are one of BAIC Group’s core business areas, and Daimler’s investment in BJEV further expands our partnership, taking the cooperation between BAIC and Daimler into an entirely new stage of development. Through this strategic cooperation in the NEV field, both parties will promote the development of the new energy industry.”
