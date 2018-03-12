© Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark opens its third facility in Penang

US-Based EMS provider, Benchmark Electronics, continues its expansion in Malaysia by opening its third facility in Penang.

“Benchmark is one of the fastest growing multinational corporations in Penang and is contributing significantly to the region’s economic growth in the manufacturing sector,” said Penang Chief Minister YAB, Tuan Lim Guan. “Benchmark currently provides employment to more than 1,000 people in Penang.”



Penang has been chosen by Benchmark as its only global location to house the full range of its capabilities which include electronics manufacturing services, precision mechanical components manufacturing, assembly and test of complex capital equipment, design center and international procurement center.



“Benchmark has invested a total of RM300 Million in Penang since its entry in 2007 and provides business opportunity amounting to RM250M per year to the local supply base,” added Dr. Balamurugan Sinnasamy, Benchmark’s Vice President and General Manager of Malaysian Operations. “We are committed to continue growing our capacity and capabilities in Penang and look for continued partnership with the Penang Government and Civil Service to achieve this.”



Benchmark’s CEO and President, Paul Tufano, also expressed his satisfaction with Benchmark’s growth and success in Penang. He reiterated Benchmark’s commitment to Penang and the desire to make Penang one of Benchmark’s most prominent manufacturing hubs in the world. Tufano added that the Penang site is one of Benchmark’s fastest growing and congratulated all the site employees on their success.