© Mildex Electronics Production | March 09, 2018
GM Nameplate opens new optical bonding facility in Taiwan
GM Nameplate (GMN) and Mildex Optical Inc. announces the opening of their new bonding facility in Taiwan.
While GMN will continue to offer front panel integration services at its Seattle, Washington Division, this global operation will enable the company to offer a range of additional advantages for display integration projects when bonding in Asia makes sense. The new 322’000 square foot facility is in the Kaohsiung Science Park, a press release from GMN reads.
At this new facility, GMN will optically bond and integrate any display, touch screen, or decorative cover glass components. The capabilities and services offered will begin with liquid optical bonding (LOCA) and integration, but are expected to develop and expand to include more bonding technologies and assemblies in the future. As most display and touch screen components are manufactured in Asia, the company expects its Taiwan bonding operation to lead to more simplified logistics, reduced freight, labor, and component costs as well as accelerating time-to-market.
The Seattle-based manufacturer pursued this expansion to better align its supply chain with customer’s bonding and integration needs. To bring this operation to fruition, GMN partnered with Mildex Optical, a touch screen supplier. Operating out of Mildex’s facility, GMN will control the bonding and integration process from start to finish.
“We are excited for this opportunity to provide our customers with another option for bonded and integrated displays, with an emphasis on improved logistics and cost effectiveness,” said Jim Badders, director of display integration at GMN. “Our customers can expect the same level of excellence and complete line of sight for which they have come to rely on GMN for locally. We will work closely with you to integrate the best materials suited to meet your exact needs.”
At this new facility, GMN will optically bond and integrate any display, touch screen, or decorative cover glass components. The capabilities and services offered will begin with liquid optical bonding (LOCA) and integration, but are expected to develop and expand to include more bonding technologies and assemblies in the future. As most display and touch screen components are manufactured in Asia, the company expects its Taiwan bonding operation to lead to more simplified logistics, reduced freight, labor, and component costs as well as accelerating time-to-market.
The Seattle-based manufacturer pursued this expansion to better align its supply chain with customer’s bonding and integration needs. To bring this operation to fruition, GMN partnered with Mildex Optical, a touch screen supplier. Operating out of Mildex’s facility, GMN will control the bonding and integration process from start to finish.
“We are excited for this opportunity to provide our customers with another option for bonded and integrated displays, with an emphasis on improved logistics and cost effectiveness,” said Jim Badders, director of display integration at GMN. “Our customers can expect the same level of excellence and complete line of sight for which they have come to rely on GMN for locally. We will work closely with you to integrate the best materials suited to meet your exact needs.”
Silex's investing heavily in China – aiming for the top MEMS manufacturer, Silex Microsystems, is in the process of building a new volume production plant in Beijing, China. This is the company’s first dedicated Pure Play MEMS Foundry operation in China, and Tomas Bauer, Senior Vice...
Atlas Copco opens expanded innovation center in Germany Atlas Copco has inaugurated an expanded innovation center in Bretten, Germany. The center...
Trouble in paradise – Apple finds more supplier problems The Cupertino company says that it has found a higher number of serious violations of...
GM Nameplate opens new optical bonding facility in Taiwan GM Nameplate (GMN) and Mildex Optical Inc. announces the opening of their new...
Spirit Circuits’ Waterlooville facility to relocate SCL PCB Solutions Group says that it will centralise the groups United Kingdom PCB manufacturing facilities – namely Spirit Circuits and Lyncolec.
Max Automation expands in China The high-tech engineering specialist says it has closed its acquisition of a majority stake in...
Continental and CITC with JV for Battery Systems production Technology company Continental, and Chinese automotive supplier and battery...
Airbus adjusts production rates - affecting 3'700 positions Following changes to the A380 and A400M delivery plans, Airbus is adjusting the production rates for the programmes – something that will affect the workforce.
North American PCB sales and orders continue to climb Both sales and orders were up year-over-year in January. Due to continued strong order growth...
Essemtec partners with Finnish Tactotek Tactotek, a company headquartered Oulu Finland, has designed the revolutionary...
Autoliv to develop and produce level 3 ADAS system for Geely Autoliv has, together with its software joint venture Zenuity, been selected to develop and...
Lockheed begins assembly of JCSAT-17 The assembly, test and launch operations (ATLO) team at Lockheed Martin has started...
Leoni with fourth plant in Serbia German cable specialist Leoni plans to open another production plant in Serbia...
92 IC wafer fabs closed or repurposed from 2009-2017 Since the global economic recession of 2008-2009, the IC industry has been on a mission...
Andreas Berger is new the CEO of Ruag Defence The Board of Directors of Ruag has chosen Andreas Berger as the new CEO of Ruag Defence...
Elmatica appointed preferred supplier by Terma Three years after Terma opened up the doors to Elmatica, the printed circuit broker has made...
Hanza signs large agreement with Apstec Systems Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding AB, says it has signed an agreement with Apstec...
More competition for European battery manufacturers Several players are in the midst of building – or planning – large scale manufacturing plants in...
Global January semi sales up 22.7% compared to last year Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of...
Garmin selected as IBBI’s exclusive marine electronics supplier Garmin International – a Garmin unit – has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics...
thyssenkrupp invest further in Eastern Europe thyssenkrupp announces that it has opened a further automotive components plant in Jászfényszaru, Hungary.
IMI passed $1 billion in revenue in 2017 The Filipino-based EMS provider has passed a major milestone. The company reports that its...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments