© Max Automation - For illustrative purposes only Electronics Production | March 08, 2018
Max Automation expands in China
The high-tech engineering specialist says it has closed its acquisition of a majority stake in the operations of Chinese Shanghai Cisens Automation Co., Ltd.
In order to realise the transaction, Shanghai Cisens Automation’s operations were transformed into a new company, MAX Automation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. as part of an asset deal. MAX Automation holds a 51% stake while founder and CEO Roger Lee holds 49%. There is the option of gradually acquiring all remaining shares in the coming years, a press release reads.
While the price of the transaction has not been made official, it is said to be is in the low double-digit million-euro range. The acquisition agreed in August 2017 is a significant step towards MAX Automation establishing its own organisation in China.
MAX Automation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is an industrial automation specialist. Its largest customer group by far is the automotive industry. This share now grants MAX Automation its own high-tech capacities as well as production and service locations in China. The strategic goal is to increase local value while handling customer projects.
Daniel Fink, CEO of MAX Automation SE: “China is the largest automotive market in the world and has a leading position in electric vehicle sales. This acquisition puts us now in a position to manufacture equipment for vehicle production of the same type in Germany, the US and China, so that we can comprehensively support international customers in the world’s most important markets. At the same time, we are resolutely pursuing the goal of further expanding our presence in the Chinese market in line with our 2021 growth strategy.”
While the price of the transaction has not been made official, it is said to be is in the low double-digit million-euro range. The acquisition agreed in August 2017 is a significant step towards MAX Automation establishing its own organisation in China.
MAX Automation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is an industrial automation specialist. Its largest customer group by far is the automotive industry. This share now grants MAX Automation its own high-tech capacities as well as production and service locations in China. The strategic goal is to increase local value while handling customer projects.
Daniel Fink, CEO of MAX Automation SE: “China is the largest automotive market in the world and has a leading position in electric vehicle sales. This acquisition puts us now in a position to manufacture equipment for vehicle production of the same type in Germany, the US and China, so that we can comprehensively support international customers in the world’s most important markets. At the same time, we are resolutely pursuing the goal of further expanding our presence in the Chinese market in line with our 2021 growth strategy.”
Spirit Circuits’ Waterlooville facility to relocate SCL PCB Solutions Group says that it will centralise the groups United Kingdom PCB manufacturing facilities – namely Spirit Circuits and Lyncolec.
Max Automation expands in China The high-tech engineering specialist says it has closed its acquisition of a majority stake in...
Continental and CITC with JV for Battery Systems production Technology company Continental, and Chinese automotive supplier and battery...
Airbus adjusts production rates - affecting 3'700 positions Following changes to the A380 and A400M delivery plans, Airbus is adjusting the production rates for the programmes – something that will affect the workforce.
North American PCB sales and orders continue to climb Both sales and orders were up year-over-year in January. Due to continued strong order growth...
Essemtec partners with Finnish Tactotek Tactotek, a company headquartered Oulu Finland, has designed the revolutionary...
Autoliv to develop and produce level 3 ADAS system for Geely Autoliv has, together with its software joint venture Zenuity, been selected to develop and...
Lockheed begins assembly of JCSAT-17 The assembly, test and launch operations (ATLO) team at Lockheed Martin has started...
Leoni with fourth plant in Serbia German cable specialist Leoni plans to open another production plant in Serbia...
92 IC wafer fabs closed or repurposed from 2009-2017 Since the global economic recession of 2008-2009, the IC industry has been on a mission...
Andreas Berger is new the CEO of Ruag Defence The Board of Directors of Ruag has chosen Andreas Berger as the new CEO of Ruag Defence...
Elmatica appointed preferred supplier by Terma Three years after Terma opened up the doors to Elmatica, the printed circuit broker has made...
Hanza signs large agreement with Apstec Systems Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding AB, says it has signed an agreement with Apstec...
More competition for European battery manufacturers Several players are in the midst of building – or planning – large scale manufacturing plants in...
Global January semi sales up 22.7% compared to last year Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of...
Garmin selected as IBBI’s exclusive marine electronics supplier Garmin International – a Garmin unit – has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics...
thyssenkrupp invest further in Eastern Europe thyssenkrupp announces that it has opened a further automotive components plant in Jászfényszaru, Hungary.
IMI passed $1 billion in revenue in 2017 The Filipino-based EMS provider has passed a major milestone. The company reports that its...
Volker Pape steps down Volker Pape, Executive Board member and co-founder of Viscom AG, is resigning his...
Ultra Electronics terminates Sparton deal The proposed merger between the companies was initiated following Sparton’s decision to...
Flexible Technology appoints new Operations Manager Scottish PCB manufacturer, Flexible Technology Ltd., has appointed Billy Shaw as their...
Melrose looking to acquire GKN Last month, investment company Melrose Industries made an unsolicited offer to...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments