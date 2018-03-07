© Leoni

Leoni with fourth plant in Serbia

German cable specialist Leoni plans to open another production plant in Serbia. Kraljevo was chosen as the location. Construction start is scheduled for July or August 2018.

The plant, which is to be built in downtown Kraljevo, will produce wiring systems for the European auto industry. This would create 4’000 to 5’000 new jobs in the region, writes Leoni press spokesman Sven Schmidt in a statement to evertiq.



The official start of production is expected around the end of 2019 / beginning of 2020.



The Serbian Development Agency sets the investment value at over EUR 60 million; however, the company spokesman did not confirm this figure.