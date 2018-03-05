Toshiba completes sale of TVS

Toshiba Corporation has completed the transfer of 95% of the outstanding shares its Toshiba Visual Solutions Corporation (TVS) subsidiary, to China’s Hisense Group.

Toshiba announced this transfer back in November 2017, stating that it has become difficult for the company itself to further invest its management resources and execute measures to strengthen the competitiveness of the business. Therefore, the company determined that the best way to increase corporate value of TVS and to ensure its continued development is to transfer it to Hisense,.



The sales process has now been completed. After the Transfer, TVS will move to enhance its competitiveness and corporate value by targeting sustainable growth as a part of Hisense Group.