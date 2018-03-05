© rasa messina francesca dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 05, 2018
Ultra Electronics terminates Sparton deal
The proposed merger between the companies was initiated following Sparton’s decision to put itself up for sale back in April 2016 – now the deal has been terminated due to anti-trust concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“We are disappointed with the outcome of the antitrust review that has led to Sparton's and Ultra's decision to mutually terminate the merger process. This decision means that the relationship between Ultra and Sparton continues for now as joint venture partners through the ERAPSCO JV.,” Douglas Caster, Executive Chairman of Ultra comments in a press release.
The US Navy has indicated that it is now considering ways to increase competition in the sonobuoy procurement process over time, including between Ultra and Sparton. he DOJ has stated that it intends to take steps to open an antitrust investigation into the ERAPSCO JV. Ultra says that the company is working closely with the US Navy during a transition to independently developing, producing and selling sonobuoys.
Ultra says that it will continue to fulfil its obligations with Sparton under the ERAPSCO JV, which has been supplying sonobuoys to the US Navy under an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity ('IDIQ') contract since 2014.
The US Navy has indicated that it is now considering ways to increase competition in the sonobuoy procurement process over time, including between Ultra and Sparton. he DOJ has stated that it intends to take steps to open an antitrust investigation into the ERAPSCO JV. Ultra says that the company is working closely with the US Navy during a transition to independently developing, producing and selling sonobuoys.
Ultra says that it will continue to fulfil its obligations with Sparton under the ERAPSCO JV, which has been supplying sonobuoys to the US Navy under an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity ('IDIQ') contract since 2014.
IMI passed $1 billion in revenue in 2017 The Filipino-based EMS provider has passed a major milestone. The company reports that its...
Volker Pape steps down Volker Pape, Executive Board member and co-founder of Viscom AG, is resigning his...
Ultra Electronics terminates Sparton deal The proposed merger between the companies was initiated following Sparton’s decision to...
Flexible Technology appoints new Operations Manager Scottish PCB manufacturer, Flexible Technology Ltd., has appointed Billy Shaw as their...
Melrose looking to acquire GKN Last month, investment company Melrose Industries made an unsolicited offer to...
inTEST’s EMS segment lands large order inTEST Corporation says it has recently won multiple orders from a single customer for...
Next mission to Mars gears up - Lockheed delivers InSight lander NASA's latest mission to Mars took its first trip on its long journey to the Red Planet...
Harley-Davidson invests In Alta Motors Harley-Davidson has made an equity investment in Alta Motors, an innovator in...
Toyota to form €2.3 billion venture with Aisin and Denso Toyota says it will establish a new company in Tokyo later this month. The new company –...
Mahle plans to sell HBPO shares to Plastic Omnium The Mahle Group intends to sell its shares in the joint venture Hella Behr Plastic Omnium...
ASM launches Sawyer in Munich Cobot developer, Rethink Robotics, says it is seeing a significant increase in cobot...
Bosch abandons battery strategy – opts for outsourcing The company has previously said that it aims to lead the mass market for electromobility that will emerge after 2020. While that goal still holds true, the company is planning to reach it slightly differently than before.
IEC Electronics expands Newark operations – creates 362 jobs IEC Electronics says it is building a new manufacturing facility in Newark, New York. The new...
TDK partners with Israeli startup to accelerate R&D activities TDK Corporation has entered into a joint development agreement with StoreDot Ltd....
Altus welcomes Quick as a supplier UK based capital equipment supplier, Altus, has recently added a range of automated...
Nortech expands existing manufacturing in China EMS provider Nortech Systems says that the company has expanded capabilities at its...
Volvo Cars launches investment fund aimed at technology start-ups Volvo Cars has launched a new investment fund aimed at investing in high potential...
Toyota’s new generation Auris will be built in the UK Toyota says that the third generation Auris will be built at Toyota Manufacturing UK’s...
Nortech Systems' gearing up with Mexican expansion Minnesota based EMS provider, Nortech Systems, says it has signed a lease for a new facility...
Ameritek plans production of specialty optical fiber preforms Ameritek Ventures, a manufacturer of optical fiber preforms to the global...
Lockheed completes foundation for satellite factory of the future The foundation for Lockheed Martin's satellite production factory of the future has been...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments