© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Flexible Technology appoints new Operations Manager

Scottish PCB manufacturer, Flexible Technology Ltd., has appointed Billy Shaw as their new Operations Manager.

With over 30 years of experience in the printed circuit industry, Billy brings with him a wealth of experience gained from working with companies such as Thomas Walter, Prestwick Circuits and Welwyn TT Electronics.



A native of Bute, Billy started his career with Flexible Technology and quickly rose to the position of Senior Engineer before moving on to develop his career further, and now he’s back with the company, a press release reads.



Managing Director Peter Timm’s commented that “These are very exciting times for Flexible Technology. We have been building a team for the future of the company and Billy is obviously a key appointment in that team. We are now in a very good position to develop and strengthen the company to allow us to meet the challenges of the market over the next 10 - 20 years.”