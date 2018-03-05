© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

inTEST’s EMS segment lands large order

inTEST Corporation says it has recently won multiple orders from a single customer for IntelliDock and 4-CAM docking systems and interface hardware, valued at approximately USD 1.4 million.

The company is a designer, manufacturer of thermal management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions.



The orders were won by inTEST’s Electronic Mechanical Solutions (EMS) segment, which provides solutions to complete ATE test cells in semiconductor applications. The orders were placed by a long-standing end-user, IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer) customer, and are destined for five manufacturing sites in Asia and North America; they are expected to ship in the first and second quarters of 2018.



“These orders are further confirmation of the strength and breadth of inTEST’s product portfolio,” said inTEST President and Chief Executive Officer, James Pelrin, in a press release.