© Harley Davidson Electronics Production | March 02, 2018
Harley-Davidson invests In Alta Motors
Harley-Davidson has made an equity investment in Alta Motors, an innovator in lightweight electric vehicles, and that the two companies will collaborate on electric motorcycle technology and new product development.
"Earlier this year, as part of our 10-year strategy, we reiterated our commitment to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders, in part, by aggressively investing in electric vehicle (EV) technology," Harley-Davidson President and CEO, Matt Levatich, said in a press release.
Harley has already announced the planned launch of its first electric motorcycle; which is on track for release in 2019. And now the company has invested in Alta, which has since its inception designed and commercialized electric motorcycles.
"Riders are just beginning to understand the combined benefits of EV today, and our technology continues to progress," said Alta Motors Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Marc Fenigstein. "We believe electric motorcycles are the future, and that American companies have an opportunity to lead that future. It's incredibly exciting that Harley-Davidson, synonymous with motorcycle leadership, shares that vision and we're thrilled to collaborate with them."
