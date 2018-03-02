© Rethink Robotics

ASM launches Sawyer in Munich

Cobot developer, Rethink Robotics, says it is seeing a significant increase in cobot adoption by leading electronics manufacturers.

ASM Assembly Systems (ASM) has now launched Sawyer in its Munich, Germany factory. ASM has set itself the goal of relieving skilled workers from monotonous tasks to get the most value of their labor. The company uses Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer robot in its production facility to insert circuit boards into a test adapter, check for defects and sort the boards according to the test results. In this way, employees can devote themselves to more complex tasks while the robot carries out the monotonous test procedure.



“With Sawyer, Rethink Robotics offers companies a smart, secure and easy to implement solution that enables them to drive forward the automation of their manufacturing processes in a result-oriented manner and with the necessary adaptability,” says Darius Wilke, director of European Business at Rethink Robotics. “Companies like ASM, where the digital factory has already become a reality, can also use Sawyer to capture and visualize production and performance data and feed it directly into their production IT and data analytics systems.”