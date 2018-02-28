© Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems' gearing up with Mexican expansion

Minnesota based EMS provider, Nortech Systems, says it has signed a lease for a new facility to be built in Monterrey, Mexico, about five miles from the company’s current location.

The manufacturer plans to start moving in to the new facility during the third quarter of 2018; with the transfer of operations expected by year-end, the company states in a press release.



The Monterrey facility opened in 2001 producing wire harnesses and cable assemblies. The facility’s size, employment and capabilities have since then grown steadily, including adding printed circuit board assemblies and higher-level electronic assemblies.



“We are pleased to strengthen our capabilities with this new, larger facility,” said Matt Mahmood, chief operating officer of Nortech Systems. “Nortech has been experiencing strong growth in Mexico and this expansion shows our commitment to serving multinational customers across a variety of industries with competitive, flexible manufacturing solutions.”



According to Matt Mahmood, the new facility will provide the company with several advantages, including enhanced productivity, improved workflow and additional space for engineering. The new facility will almost double Nortech’s current footprint and at the same time provide flexibility for future expansions.