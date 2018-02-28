© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 28, 2018
Ameritek plans production of specialty optical fiber preforms
Ameritek Ventures, a manufacturer of optical fiber preforms to the global telecommunications industry, plans to complete the construction of machines that will enable the production of specialty optical fiber preforms (PCVD) at its Roanoke, Virginia manufacturing facility.
The company expects assembly to be completed in the third quarter of 2018. Specialty optical fiber is a fast-growing segment of the optical fiber industry and is currently used in the telecommunications and the oil and gas industries. The segment carries higher margins than standard single-mode optical fiber. These machines will provide Ameritek with the capability to manufacture and sell PCVD specialty optical fiber preforms, which could represent an annual revenue opportunity in excess of USD 12.5 million to Ameritek.
“We are excited about advancing our production capabilities in the Roanoke facility. These specialty PCVD optical fiber preform machines will help validate Ameritek’s technology among the best in the world, while providing revenue that can supplement our efforts to build out a new manufacturing facility that will enable Ameritek to capitalize on the larger opportunity to manufacture it’s OVD machines to produce and commercialize OVD optical fiber preforms," Clinton Stokes, III, Ameritek’s Chief Executive Officer says in a press release.
"We remain confident that our technology will produce preforms that can compete with the largest manufacturers in the world on the basis of cost and quality, enabling Ameritek to participate in an industry with high margins, few competitors, and a solid outlook for future growth,” Stokes continues.
