© Continental Electronics Production | February 27, 2018
Continental continues to invest in Mexico
Mexico is one of the key production sites for the automotive industry and supply sector worldwide. This is also true for Continental and the technology company's global strategy too.
In the past five years the company has invested a middle three digit million Euro sum in its Mexican plants. For the coming five years it is planned to invest on a comparable level. Continental develops and manufactures automotive components and tires here plus industrial products, both for the Mexican market and for export to numerous countries, the company states in a press release.
Today, the company operates 19 plants, a finance centre, a sales office and two R&D centres in the country. The portfolio of products from Mexico ranges from high-quality surface materials for vehicle interiors, brake systems and turbochargers to instrumentation and passive safety solutions right through to control units and chassis control systems for cars, trucks and specialist vehicles.
Last year, Continental officially opened another manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosí, in which charge-air lines are manufactured for the automotive industry. In addition, extensions to the plants in Guadalajara, Cuautla and Juarez City were completed, where the company manufactures, among other things, information systems, sensors, control units and electronic modules.
A new R&D centre is also to be commissioned in Querétaro this year. This will focus primarily on electronic systems relating to solutions for autonomous driving in the future. It already has 160 engineers working there. That number is planned to increase to more than 1’000 in four years.
