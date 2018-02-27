© bosch General | February 27, 2018
Bosch continues to grow its software business
At the beginning of January 2018, a new operating unit, Bosch Connected Industry, began operations with 500 associates in Germany, Hungary, and China.
Digitalization and connectivity are transforming manufacturing at breakneck speed. Connected production lines permanently monitor their own condition and warn experts before breakdowns. Robots are collaborating ever closer with workers in manufacturing and logistics, boosting productivity. In Germany alone, McKinsey forecasts a revenue potential of just under 9 billion euros in the digitalization of manufacturing by 2020. The greatest potential in the long term is not only in hardware or device connectivity, but also in smart software.
Bosch is pooling all its Industry 4.0 activities in this new unit, including the fields of software and services.
“We want to make the most of the potential inherent in connected industry, which means we need to assemble the best possible team,” says Bosch board of management member Dr. Stefan Hartung, whose responsibilities include manufacturing coordinating and, in turn, Industry 4.0. By 2020, the Bosch Group aims to generate more than a billion euros with Industry 4.0.
The new unit’s objective is to support customers in connecting the value chain from end to end. The portfolio of software allows companies an entry point into the connected factory that is tailored to their needs, from starter kits and retrofit solutions to the complete package.
The Bosch engineer Dr. Stefan Aßmann is the head of the new operating unit. His previous positions at Bosch include plant manager both in Germany and abroad, and head of internal special-purpose machinery.
