Electronics Production | February 23, 2018
General Cable stockholders says 'Ok' to acquisition by Prysmian
The stockholders of General Cable has approved the company’s previously announced acquisition by Prysmian Group for USD 30.00 per share in cash.
A total of 38,140,754 shares, representing approximately 75.34% of the total number of shares of common stock outstanding and approximately 99% of the total votes cast, were voted in favour of the merger. Subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2018.
Altus adds new Yamaha products to its portfolio Altus Group, a supplier of capital equipment in the UK and Ireland, has added a range of new...
Bombardier teaming with Siemens to optimise its product development Bombardier is working with Siemens to further explore and extend the Teamcenter portfolio...
ASML to expand Wilton operations – adding 524 jobs The manufacturer of chip-making equipment is planning to expand its operations in Wilton, Connecticut through a project that will create up to 524 new jobs.
Nexteer with a new production facility in Morocco Nexteer Automotive is expanding with a new production facility in Kenitra...
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36...
Neways reports higher turnover and results in 2017 The EMS provider saw its net turnover increase 11.6% in 2017, jumping up from EUR...
Continental plans new plant in Hungary - creating 450 new jobs Continental says that it will build a new manufacturing plant in Hungary to expand its...
TT Electronics to acquire Stadium Group The boards of Stadium Group and TT Electronics have reached an agreement under which TT will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Stadium.
A waste-free supply chain Developing a Lean Six Sigma culture is not just about the tools and techniques. More importantly, it is about deciding on focus areas for improvement and involving everyone to help drive the change.
Mycronic CEO to step down in 2019 Lena Olving will leave her position as president and CEO of Mycronic during 2019. The...
Lockheed completes assembly on Arabsat's newest satellite A new, high-capacity communications satellite that will deliver TV, internet and...
Bittium to deliver mobile devices to Mexican government authorities Bittium says that the company has started volume deliveries of mobile devices developed for...
Jabil is shutting down Polish solar module production The US company has reportedly decided to close its manufacturing facility in...
Signalis becomes Airbus Signalis, a subsidiary of Airbus since its creation in 2011, has been fully integrated into the...
Nano Dimension targets South Africa with reseller partnership Israeli Nano Dimension has entered into a reseller agreement with EDA...
Aspocomp sees the benefits of a diversified business Finnish PCB manufacturer continued to advance during 2017, but fell slightly short of its...
Fineline VAR adds Technical Manager Fineline VAR Ltd announces the appointment of Grant Main, as Technical Manager. Grant bring...
Scanfil reached all its targets in 2017 EMS provider Scanfil ended its fiscal year with a strong fourth quarter; turnover, operating...
Arris to sell manufacturing facility to Pegatron Communications and networking technology company, Arris International, has entered into...
Faraday Future’s speeding up production After the first debut of its production-intent FF 91 at last year’s CES, FF aims to fulfill...
