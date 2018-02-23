© Yamaha Electronics Production | February 23, 2018
Altus adds new Yamaha products to its portfolio
Altus Group, a supplier of capital equipment in the UK and Ireland, has added a range of new products to its portfolio, with the introduction of the Yamaha (ALF) Auto Loading Feeder and a new generation surface mounter.
Yamaha’s ALF centre-open system eliminates the reliance on user skill. Operators can supply tape components by simply inserting the tape itself without the need for splicing or complex routing of the tape through the feeder, and without stopping the machine or interrupting production.
The ALF design also lowers tape waste and paper dust particles therefore reducing pickup errors. With the addition of a second reel to supply in the same feeder at any time during operation, the machine’s down time is cut which in turn increases line efficiency and boosts placement quality.
Also new to the books is Yamaha’s new Σ-G5S II surface mounter. Σ-G5S II retains all the features of its predecessor, including the high-speed high-accuracy rotary direct-drive head, the overdrive motion for highly efficient production by picking up components from either the front or rear feeder on the machine, and the Super Loading (SL) feeder that eliminates the need to splice new tape to the existing tape being used when feeding components into the tape feeder, the device feeding electrical components.
It also gains new head designs, an improved PCB feeding sequence, an enlarged internal buffer size for feeding larger PCBs and more to improve productivity. Additionally, its mounting speed of 90,000 CPH represents an improvement of approximately 20% compared to the Σ-G5S.
Quality has also been improved by extending the detection range of components held by the mounter to immediately before placement. In addition, reliability has been further enhanced due to better balance for the beam motors to bolster stability, lower internal temperature by improving cooling performance, extending the service life of important components like the high-speed multi-purpose head and more.
The ALF design also lowers tape waste and paper dust particles therefore reducing pickup errors. With the addition of a second reel to supply in the same feeder at any time during operation, the machine’s down time is cut which in turn increases line efficiency and boosts placement quality.
Also new to the books is Yamaha’s new Σ-G5S II surface mounter. Σ-G5S II retains all the features of its predecessor, including the high-speed high-accuracy rotary direct-drive head, the overdrive motion for highly efficient production by picking up components from either the front or rear feeder on the machine, and the Super Loading (SL) feeder that eliminates the need to splice new tape to the existing tape being used when feeding components into the tape feeder, the device feeding electrical components.
It also gains new head designs, an improved PCB feeding sequence, an enlarged internal buffer size for feeding larger PCBs and more to improve productivity. Additionally, its mounting speed of 90,000 CPH represents an improvement of approximately 20% compared to the Σ-G5S.
Quality has also been improved by extending the detection range of components held by the mounter to immediately before placement. In addition, reliability has been further enhanced due to better balance for the beam motors to bolster stability, lower internal temperature by improving cooling performance, extending the service life of important components like the high-speed multi-purpose head and more.
Altus adds new Yamaha products to its portfolio Altus Group, a supplier of capital equipment in the UK and Ireland, has added a range of new...
Bombardier teaming with Siemens to optimise its product development Bombardier is working with Siemens to further explore and extend the Teamcenter portfolio...
ASML to expand Wilton operations – adding 524 jobs The manufacturer of chip-making equipment is planning to expand its operations in Wilton, Connecticut through a project that will create up to 524 new jobs.
Nexteer with a new production facility in Morocco Nexteer Automotive is expanding with a new production facility in Kenitra...
North American semi equipment industry posts January 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.36...
Neways reports higher turnover and results in 2017 The EMS provider saw its net turnover increase 11.6% in 2017, jumping up from EUR...
Continental plans new plant in Hungary - creating 450 new jobs Continental says that it will build a new manufacturing plant in Hungary to expand its...
TT Electronics to acquire Stadium Group The boards of Stadium Group and TT Electronics have reached an agreement under which TT will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Stadium.
A waste-free supply chain Developing a Lean Six Sigma culture is not just about the tools and techniques. More importantly, it is about deciding on focus areas for improvement and involving everyone to help drive the change.
Mycronic CEO to step down in 2019 Lena Olving will leave her position as president and CEO of Mycronic during 2019. The...
Lockheed completes assembly on Arabsat's newest satellite A new, high-capacity communications satellite that will deliver TV, internet and...
Bittium to deliver mobile devices to Mexican government authorities Bittium says that the company has started volume deliveries of mobile devices developed for...
Jabil is shutting down Polish solar module production The US company has reportedly decided to close its manufacturing facility in...
Signalis becomes Airbus Signalis, a subsidiary of Airbus since its creation in 2011, has been fully integrated into the...
Nano Dimension targets South Africa with reseller partnership Israeli Nano Dimension has entered into a reseller agreement with EDA...
Aspocomp sees the benefits of a diversified business Finnish PCB manufacturer continued to advance during 2017, but fell slightly short of its...
Fineline VAR adds Technical Manager Fineline VAR Ltd announces the appointment of Grant Main, as Technical Manager. Grant bring...
Scanfil reached all its targets in 2017 EMS provider Scanfil ended its fiscal year with a strong fourth quarter; turnover, operating...
Arris to sell manufacturing facility to Pegatron Communications and networking technology company, Arris International, has entered into...
Faraday Future’s speeding up production After the first debut of its production-intent FF 91 at last year’s CES, FF aims to fulfill...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments