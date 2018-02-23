© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com General | February 23, 2018
Bombardier teaming with Siemens to optimise its product development
Bombardier is working with Siemens to further explore and extend the Teamcenter portfolio for product lifecycle management (PLM) to optimise its engineering processes to develop, produce and support its products.
"Using Teamcenter to establish an integrated solution spanning across engineering disciplines and downstream users could facilitate the use of consistent processes and leverage collaboration across the enterprise. Bombardier looks forward to what we can achieve from these capabilities," said Brigitte Larivière, head of Value chain and Functional experience, Bombardier Information Solutions.
Teamcenter provides an integrated single source of information and data for programs spanning across mechanical, electrical, systems, software and wire harnesses, for visibility and traceability throughout each stage of the development process. Combined with the use of a digital twin and a globally common process, once implemented Teamcenter can provide Bombardier improved quality of information within an integrated execution strategy.
"Implementing Teamcenter can help provide Bombardier with greater flexibility in their product development cycles, which is critical in today's competitive production environment," said Bob Jones, executive vice president, Siemens PLM Software. "Insight from the digital twin at each stage of the development cycle will inform and enable better products, ultimately benefiting their customers."
