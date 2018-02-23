© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Nexteer with a new production facility in Morocco

Nexteer Automotive is expanding with a new production facility in Kenitra, Morocco. Initially, Nexteer will use the facility for manufacturing Single Pinion-assist Electric Power Steering (SPEPS) systems and plans to extend manufacturing to driveline products in the future.

The new 18'000 square metre facility will be the company’s first in Africa and is scheduled for a ground-breaking ceremony in late March 2018. Once the facility begins production in 2019, it will be counted as Nexteer’s 25th plant in its global manufacturing footprint.



Nexteer strategically continues to expand its global manufacturing capabilities and align itself with its customers’ targeted regions. Consequently, Nexteer drives greater efficiencies, responsiveness and strengthens relationships with its global OEM customers.



Nexteer representatives signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Moroccan Government to confirm its investment plans in July 2017. This was followed by the signing of the official agreement by His Majesty King Mohammed VI as well as Moroccan government officials and Nexteer Automotive representatives on December 11, 2017 in Casablanca, Morocco.



“Nexteer’s key differentiators include our global manufacturing footprint and our in-house capabilities in producing high-quality, safety-critical steering and driveline systems. By establishing a new facility in Morocco, we are strategically aligned with our global customers’ needs. This location will also allow us to expand our geographic operations’ reach in both Africa and Europe,” said Hervé Boyer, vice-president and chief operating officer Europe and South America Division at Nexteer.



“We are appreciative of the Moroccan authorities’ cooperative approach and their plans for infrastructure development,” Boyer continued.