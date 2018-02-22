AQ Group to manufacture electrical distribution systems for Scania

AQ Wiring Systems in Lithuania has been nominated by Scania to manufacture the complete electrical distribution system for the Scania bus chassis.

The deliveries will start in the middle of 2019. The contract value is confidential but is described to be a good contribution for the group´s strive for organic growth from 2019 onwards.



“This is a major milestone for AQ Group”, says Claes Mellgren, CEO of AQ Group. “This is the first time that we can start supplying wire harnesses to the Scania chassis. It confirms our belief that we can take market share by being Reliable in terms of delivery performance and quality.”