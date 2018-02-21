Mitsubishi Electric appoints new president & CEO

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has appointed Takeshi Sugiyama as the company’s new President & CEO, effective April 1, 2018. Sugiyama will replace Masaki Sakuyama, who will assume the position of Chairman.

Joining Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 1979, Sugiyama first served as an engineer in the company’s Himeji Works. He became Mitsubishi Electric’s Executive Officer and Group President of Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment Group in 2014, and Senior Vice President and Group President of Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment Group in 2016. In 2017, Sugiyama was promoted to Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Group President of Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment Group.