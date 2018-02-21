© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 21, 2018
Signalis becomes Airbus
Signalis, a subsidiary of Airbus since its creation in 2011, has been fully integrated into the Airbus CIS (Communications, Intelligence and Security) business becoming the Maritime Surveillance Centre of Competences within Airbus Defence and Space from 3 January 2018.
The move is Airbus Defence and Space’s response to its growing interest in serving the maritime surveillance market as a whole. Airbus has decided to integrate the subsidiary in line with its ‘one brand’ strategy to ensure the future of the business.
Digitisation and digital services are key and strategic components for Airbus Defence and Space. The company is bringing its various maritime players together and linking its services to create a new digital offering that will provide a powerful competitive differentiator, a press release reads.
By pooling the capabilities of Airbus Defence and Space, combining deliveries and quotations more efficiently, and working together for the benefit of our customers, Maritime Surveillance will now be much stronger and more competitive than a single entity.
Evert Dudok, Head of CIS, said: “Today, with the reorganisation, we have brought all the Maritime Surveillance experts in the Security Solutions domain together in order to structure and strengthen Airbus Defence and Space´s position as a leading maritime company. Airbus Defence and Space has the ability to become one of the leaders in the maritime security market.”
Digitisation and digital services are key and strategic components for Airbus Defence and Space. The company is bringing its various maritime players together and linking its services to create a new digital offering that will provide a powerful competitive differentiator, a press release reads.
By pooling the capabilities of Airbus Defence and Space, combining deliveries and quotations more efficiently, and working together for the benefit of our customers, Maritime Surveillance will now be much stronger and more competitive than a single entity.
Evert Dudok, Head of CIS, said: “Today, with the reorganisation, we have brought all the Maritime Surveillance experts in the Security Solutions domain together in order to structure and strengthen Airbus Defence and Space´s position as a leading maritime company. Airbus Defence and Space has the ability to become one of the leaders in the maritime security market.”
Silex's investing heavily in China – aiming for the top MEMS manufacturer, Silex Microsystems, is in the process of building a new volume production plant in Beijing, China. This is the company’s first dedicated Pure Play MEMS Foundry operation in China, and Tomas Bauer, Senior Vice...
Atlas Copco opens expanded innovation center in Germany Atlas Copco has inaugurated an expanded innovation center in Bretten, Germany. The center...
Trouble in paradise – Apple finds more supplier problems The Cupertino company says that it has found a higher number of serious violations of...
GM Nameplate opens new optical bonding facility in Taiwan GM Nameplate (GMN) and Mildex Optical Inc. announces the opening of their new...
Spirit Circuits’ Waterlooville facility to relocate SCL PCB Solutions Group says that it will centralise the groups United Kingdom PCB manufacturing facilities – namely Spirit Circuits and Lyncolec.
Max Automation expands in China The high-tech engineering specialist says it has closed its acquisition of a majority stake in...
Continental and CITC with JV for Battery Systems production Technology company Continental, and Chinese automotive supplier and battery...
Airbus adjusts production rates - affecting 3'700 positions Following changes to the A380 and A400M delivery plans, Airbus is adjusting the production rates for the programmes – something that will affect the workforce.
North American PCB sales and orders continue to climb Both sales and orders were up year-over-year in January. Due to continued strong order growth...
Essemtec partners with Finnish Tactotek Tactotek, a company headquartered Oulu Finland, has designed the revolutionary...
Autoliv to develop and produce level 3 ADAS system for Geely Autoliv has, together with its software joint venture Zenuity, been selected to develop and...
Lockheed begins assembly of JCSAT-17 The assembly, test and launch operations (ATLO) team at Lockheed Martin has started...
Leoni with fourth plant in Serbia German cable specialist Leoni plans to open another production plant in Serbia...
92 IC wafer fabs closed or repurposed from 2009-2017 Since the global economic recession of 2008-2009, the IC industry has been on a mission...
Andreas Berger is new the CEO of Ruag Defence The Board of Directors of Ruag has chosen Andreas Berger as the new CEO of Ruag Defence...
Elmatica appointed preferred supplier by Terma Three years after Terma opened up the doors to Elmatica, the printed circuit broker has made...
Hanza signs large agreement with Apstec Systems Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding AB, says it has signed an agreement with Apstec...
More competition for European battery manufacturers Several players are in the midst of building – or planning – large scale manufacturing plants in...
Global January semi sales up 22.7% compared to last year Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 37.6 billion for the month of...
Garmin selected as IBBI’s exclusive marine electronics supplier Garmin International – a Garmin unit – has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics...
thyssenkrupp invest further in Eastern Europe thyssenkrupp announces that it has opened a further automotive components plant in Jászfényszaru, Hungary.
IMI passed $1 billion in revenue in 2017 The Filipino-based EMS provider has passed a major milestone. The company reports that its...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments