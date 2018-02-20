© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension targets South Africa with reseller partnership

Israeli Nano Dimension has entered into a reseller agreement with EDA Technologies, an electronics solutions company providing professional turnkey electronics product development and manufacturing services.

As part of the agreement, EDA Technologies will purchase Nano Dimension’s DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer, which will be used for demonstrations, as well as for training purposes.



The agreement marks an important milestone for Nano Dimension, as it executes on its strategy of enhancing its market position around the globe. EDA Technologies will introduce the DragonFly 2020 Pro in the South Africa region, while providing Nano Dimension’s customers with local customer service. This is the latest addition to the company's reseller network.



Located in South Africa, EDA Technologies is a service provider with more than 20 years of PCB engineering and electronics consultancy experience.



“There is a clear and growing demand for 3D printing solutions for emerging technologies such as wearable electronics, embedded RFID, and electromagnetics. Nano Dimension’s award-winning DragonFly 2020 Pro allows us to offer our customers the latest innovations and methodologies on the planet, in order to enhance their product offerings. We’re confident that the DragonFly 2020 Pro will be a transformational addition to our portfolio of services,” said Nechan Naicker, director and founder of EDA Technologies. “Together with Nano Dimension, we will help our customers to fully utilize the latest world-class additive manufacturing technology in their products, while also drastically shortening time to market in the highly competitive marketplace.”