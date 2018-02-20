© olivier26 dreamstime.com PCB | February 20, 2018
Fineline VAR adds Technical Manager
Fineline VAR Ltd announces the appointment of Grant Main, as Technical Manager. Grant bring with him more than 25 years of experience from working in the PCB industry, both with US- and UK companies such as Merix, Tyco, Graphic and Merlin PCB Group.
Grant stated “After seeing the progress of Fineline in the UK, the opportunity to join was too good to resist, the ambitions of Fineline match my own ambitions. It is great to not only to be part of the Fineline UK operations, but I am also joining one of the world’s leading value add PCB suppliers in Fineline Global.”
Managing Director Clive Wall said, “Grant brings undisputed technical ability to our business and employing someone of this caliber demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers in the high technology PCB sector.”
