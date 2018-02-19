© Faraday Future

Faraday Future’s speeding up production

After the first debut of its production-intent FF 91 at last year’s CES, FF aims to fulfill delivery of the vehicle through its Hanford, California manufacturing facility, which will begin to come online toward the end of the first quarter.

”Our Hanford factory project is developing according to our planned schedule, and we appreciate the support give to us by the City of Hanford,” said Dag Reckhorn, SVP of Global Manufacturing, during the company’s its first Global Supplier Summit.



The company is well into the process of design and permitting and have begun planning its recruitment cadence, a press release reads.



“As of February 1st, the property has been completely vacated, so we will move forward on construction and equipment by the end of the quarter. We remain on an aggressive, yet workable timeline of year-end delivery for FF 91,” according to Dag Reckhorn.