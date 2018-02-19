© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com General | February 19, 2018
Teijin to set up resin compound plant in Thailand
Teijin Limited says it will establish a resin compound plant and a related R&D facility at Teijin Corporation (Thailand) Limited in Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate, Ayutthaya, Thailand.
The 10’000-tons-per-annum plant will be built at a cost of around USD 13 million and is expected to begin operating in mid-2019. The site for the plant, including offices and the R&D facility, will measure 10’000 square meters.
The new plant and R&D facility will give Teijin a framework for responding faster to demands in the ASEAN region. Also, the new R&D facility will become Teijin’s third resin-related R&D hub in Asia, following the Plastics Technical Center, Teijin’s compound-development facility in Chiba, Japan, and Teijin Chemicals Plastic Compounds Shanghai Ltd. in China. Going forward, Teijin will consider expanding the new facility depending on further growth in demand.
European and American electronics manufacturers and Japanese automakers are accelerating their investments in the ASEAN region, where continued economic and population growth are forecast; so needs for resin compounds are expected to expand.
Teijin aims to continue growing its resin compounds business in the Chinese and ASEAN markets. Currently, the company is meeting demands in these markets through its compound production and technology sites in Japan and China, and subcontractor factories in the ASEAN region.
